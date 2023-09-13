Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virco Mfg. in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,194. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

