VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Cut by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,030. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

