Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) versus Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Critical Review

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Fobi AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) 0.00 Fobi AI $1.61 million 13.70 -$15.13 million ($0.06) -2.20

Fobi AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Digital. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Digital and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Fobi AI -585.98% -147.21% -123.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Voyager Digital and Fobi AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Voyager Digital beats Fobi AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

