Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Hits $3.52 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.69 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00012828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.26193191 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,043,763.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

