Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waldencast
Waldencast Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.