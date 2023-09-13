Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

