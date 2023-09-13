Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 3,624,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,020. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.