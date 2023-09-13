Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. 688,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

