Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.85

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $165.32, with a volume of 523160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $442.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

