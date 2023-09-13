Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 47,250 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Range Resources accounts for 1.0% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RRC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 607,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,015. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

