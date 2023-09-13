Warther Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

