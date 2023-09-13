Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 12,089 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. 3,804,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,313,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

