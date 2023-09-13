Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,744,148,000 after buying an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,330. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.