Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,030 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Expedia Group accounts for 0.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 973,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,352. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

