Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $235.00. 874,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

