Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. 3,861,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

