Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of NU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,350,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,621,404. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

