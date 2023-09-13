Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.76

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$187.76 and last traded at C$187.38, with a volume of 7663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$187.30.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$187.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.77.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.0634542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

