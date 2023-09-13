Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.76

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$187.76 and last traded at C$187.38, with a volume of 7663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$187.30.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$187.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.77.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.0634542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Waste Connections Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

