Wedbush Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $137.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $120.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 99,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,986. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,663,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

