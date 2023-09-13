Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $130.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $181.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $146.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $157.00.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/29/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2023 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,823. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $185.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dollar General Co alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.