Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,715.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPLG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

