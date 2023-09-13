Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

