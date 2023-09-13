Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AECOM by 21.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

