Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ingredion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.