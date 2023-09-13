Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

