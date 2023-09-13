Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

