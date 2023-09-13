Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

