Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,758,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,916,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,082,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

