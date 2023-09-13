Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

