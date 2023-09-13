Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.