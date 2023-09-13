Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

