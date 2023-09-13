Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

