Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

