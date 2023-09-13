Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

