Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

