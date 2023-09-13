Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

MPWR opened at $473.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

