Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

