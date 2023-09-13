Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,470 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.