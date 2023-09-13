Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $844.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.88. The company has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

