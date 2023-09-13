Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.58 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 million, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

