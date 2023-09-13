Whelan Financial Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 7.9% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whelan Financial owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 329,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

