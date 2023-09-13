Whelan Financial Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

