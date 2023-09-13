Whelan Financial Sells 485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Whelan Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

