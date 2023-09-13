Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of WHLM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

