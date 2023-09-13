Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
WVVIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
