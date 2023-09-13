Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WVVIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

