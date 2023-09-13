William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

