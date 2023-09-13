W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 3.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 243,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,415,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

