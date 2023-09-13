YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Update

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
YanGuFang International Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ YGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,436. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27.
YanGuFang International Group Company Profile
