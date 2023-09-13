YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Update

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YanGuFang International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ YGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,436. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

