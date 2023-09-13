Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 844.9% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Trading Up 4.0 %

YJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,872. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

