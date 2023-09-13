Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.