Zcash 24 Hour Volume Tops $37.95 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $412.25 million and $37.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.25 or 0.00096726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.